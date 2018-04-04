Aviva (AV) Earns “Underperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.60) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.58) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 603 ($8.46) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.93) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 567.76 ($7.97).

AV stock opened at GBX 495.90 ($6.96) on Wednesday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.77) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.72).

In other news, insider Patricia Cross bought 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($19,281.75). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,821 shares of company stock worth $1,433,767.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

