Avnet (AVT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Avnet worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Avnet by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Avnet by 233.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Pivotal Research began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

AVT stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,008.92, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In related news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,178 shares in the company, valued at $931,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

