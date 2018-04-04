Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036,571 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avnet worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Avnet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVT opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,008.92, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Avnet had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/avnet-avt-shares-sold-by-westwood-holdings-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.