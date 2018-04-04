Avon Rubber (AVON) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,330.00

Shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($18.67) and last traded at GBX 1,320 ($18.53), with a volume of 11656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,270 ($17.83).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVON. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,315 ($18.46) to GBX 1,405 ($19.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($16.42) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, insider David Evans bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,175 ($16.49) per share, for a total transaction of £117,500 ($164,935.43). Also, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat bought 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,604 ($16,288.60). Insiders acquired a total of 11,004 shares of company stock worth $12,954,553 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is engaged in the design, test and manufacturing specialist products from various sites. The Company operates in two segments: Protection & Defence, and Dairy. It operates out of Europe and the United States. Its Protection & Defence segment consists of a range of respiratory products.

