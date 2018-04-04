Axa Grows Holdings in Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY)

AXA grew its stake in Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 0.62% of Perry Ellis International worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

PERY opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Perry Ellis International has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.23, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

