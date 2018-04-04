Axa Has $2.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AXA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 204.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 722.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $136.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

