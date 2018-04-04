Axa Invests $2.28 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 99,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4,796.78, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. Assurant had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axa Invests $2.28 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/axa-buys-shares-of-22600-assurant-inc-aiz-updated-updated.html.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.