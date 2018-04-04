Axa Has $2.04 Million Position in Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR)

AXA lifted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. AXA owned 0.59% of Pier 1 Imports worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 557,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 516,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 63.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on Pier 1 Imports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pier 1 Imports has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

In other news, major shareholder & Co Towle acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,430 shares of company stock worth $141,497. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/axa-has-2-04-million-position-in-pier-1-imports-pir-updated-updated.html.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.