Axa Sells 65,812 Shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

AXA lessened its holdings in shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,812 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 396,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 139,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,944 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,453.79, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.25. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

