Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo upgraded Axis Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.51. 1,031,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,187. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,791.48, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.41 million. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,646,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,301,000 after acquiring an additional 953,525 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,388,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,768,000 after acquiring an additional 981,532 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,356,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

