AxoGen (AXGN) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AxoGen to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get AxoGen alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AxoGen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 8 0 3.00 AxoGen Competitors 147 434 967 25 2.55

AxoGen currently has a consensus price target of $33.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 24.05%. Given AxoGen’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -17.29% -70.63% -22.33% AxoGen Competitors -207.45% 32.88% -13.47%

Risk & Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $60.43 million -$10.44 million -113.71 AxoGen Competitors $1.15 billion $124.72 million -34.73

AxoGen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AxoGen rivals beat AxoGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companys surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.