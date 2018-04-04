The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given a $167.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $167.00 price target on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Children’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,329.61, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

