B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company has a market cap of $11,930.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $4,835,274.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $985,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,365 shares of company stock worth $33,239,418 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $235,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/b-riley-reiterates-buy-rating-for-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-alny.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.