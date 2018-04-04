B2Gold Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of C$220.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.31 million.

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.51 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.96 and a 12 month high of C$4.06.

In related news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Also, insider Eduard Bartz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

