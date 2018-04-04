Babcock Intl Group (BCKIY) versus Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Babcock Intl Group (OTCMKTS: BCKIY) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Babcock Intl Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock Intl Group and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock Intl Group N/A N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA -5.01% 7.99% 2.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babcock Intl Group and Beazer Homes USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock Intl Group $6.17 billion 0.80 $407.61 million $1.09 8.99 Beazer Homes USA $1.92 billion 0.27 $31.81 million $1.54 10.12

Babcock Intl Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beazer Homes USA. Babcock Intl Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beazer Homes USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Babcock Intl Group and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock Intl Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 0 3 2 0 2.40

Beazer Homes USA has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.84%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Babcock Intl Group.

Dividends

Babcock Intl Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Beazer Homes USA does not pay a dividend. Babcock Intl Group pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Babcock Intl Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock Intl Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers. It also provides fleet management and training for customer-owned defense, emergency services, and global airport and commercial vehicle fleets, as well as engineering services and technical training for customers. In addition, the company delivers engineering services to defense and civil customers, including technical training of fixed and rotary wing pilots, engineering, equipment support and maintenance, and airbase management and logistics to the operation of owned and customer-owned aviation fleets, as well as emergency and offshore services. Further, it offers nuclear engineering on nuclear decommissioning programs and projects; and nuclear engineering services in training, operation support, new-build program management, design and installation, and critical safety to public and private customers. Babcock International Group PLC was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

