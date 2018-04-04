Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Shares Gap Up to $27.77

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $27.77. Baker Hughes, a GE shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 5743987 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.77 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The firm has a market cap of $11,735.10, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,818,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,454,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

