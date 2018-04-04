News stories about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oilfield services provider an impact score of 45.8070340011395 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHI traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. 4,124,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,498. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Baker Hughes A GE (BHI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/baker-hughes-a-ge-bhi-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-12.html.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.