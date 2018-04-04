Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,409 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Baker Hughes, a GE worth $55,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 20,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,695,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 226,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 805,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHGE. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.77 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,735.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

