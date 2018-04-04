Millennium Management LLC Has $54.91 Million Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 322.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Ball worth $54,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ball by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,182,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,855,000 after purchasing an additional 246,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,271,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 139,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ball by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,383,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 179,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $13,916.05, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other Ball news, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $89,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

