Balu Balakrishnan Sells 4,829 Shares of Power Integrations (POWI) Stock

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $318,037.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,297,572.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 17,186 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,061.72.

On Monday, February 5th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,958 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $402,045.84.

On Monday, January 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,488 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $733,991.68.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,233. The stock has a market cap of $1,981.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Power Integrations announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

