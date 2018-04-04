Banco Bradesco (BBD) Shares Gap Down to $10.71

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.71. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 7059992 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $78,709.82, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.44%. equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0058 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. It accepts demand and time deposits, checking and savings accounts, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

