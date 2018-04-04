Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Given $28.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE BLX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,258. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1,117.97, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (the Bank) is a specialized multinational bank. The Bank is established to support the financing of trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates in two segments: Commercial and Treasury. The Bank’s Commercial segment incorporates all of the Bank’s financial intermediation and fees generated by the commercial portfolio activities, such as origination of bilateral and syndicated credits, short- and medium-term loans, acceptances and contingent credits.

