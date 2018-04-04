Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 520 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $107,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $105,065.76, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

