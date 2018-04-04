Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.25 Billion Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,676,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,277,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Walmart worth $1,251,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,997,381,000 after buying an additional 440,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $263,563.13, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

