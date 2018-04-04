Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Saia worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Saia by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 4,400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $324,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,429.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bjorn E. Olsson sold 3,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $220,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,109 shares of company stock worth $6,365,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,929.59, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.79. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

