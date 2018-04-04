BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives News Impact Score of 0.06

Media coverage about BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BankUnited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1613072522346 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,888. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $4,131.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

BankUnited declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $120,306.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,487 shares of company stock worth $1,920,218. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

