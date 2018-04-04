Barclays Downgrades XL Group (XL) to Equal Weight

XL Group (NYSE:XL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XL Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

XL stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14,148.43, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. XL Group has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that XL Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Robb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 62,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $2,684,076.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,290 shares of company stock worth $7,078,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XL Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

