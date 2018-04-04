3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $230.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.22.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $211.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126,615.21, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,700,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,877,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 636,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,371,000 after buying an additional 82,632 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

