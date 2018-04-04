Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

B opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,129.12, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.06 per share, with a total value of $80,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $107,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

