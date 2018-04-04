QuinStreet’s (QNST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We sense consideration of a dividend is not entirely off the table. We are reaffirming our OUTPERFORM rating and edging our 2017‐based price target higher by $1 to $15: Our price target assigns a multiple of about 2x EV/Sales. Company Description QuinStreet, Inc. is an online performance marketing products and technologies company. It engages in intent digital media or traffic from a range of device types, in multiple formats or types of media, and in a wide range of cost‐per‐action, or CPA, forms. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QNST. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $590.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Simons sold 229,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $3,140,231.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $313,898.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,945.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,358 shares of company stock worth $10,388,404 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1,230.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/barrington-research-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-quinstreet-qnst-updated-updated.html.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.