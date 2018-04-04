BASF (BASFY) and Its Peers Critical Review

BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BASF to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BASF and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BASF $72.83 billion $6.87 billion 13.88 BASF Competitors $7.08 billion $553.10 million 23.67

BASF has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. BASF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

BASF pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BASF pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BASF and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BASF 9.41% 18.50% 8.08% BASF Competitors -126.34% 22.82% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BASF and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BASF 1 5 1 0 2.00 BASF Competitors 105 464 673 25 2.49

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 20.38%. Given BASF’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BASF has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of BASF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BASF has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BASF’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BASF competitors beat BASF on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

BASF Company Profile

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment consists of the Catalysts, Construction Chemicals, Coatings and Performance Materials divisions. The Agricultural Solutions segment consists of the Crop Protection division. The Oil & Gas segment comprises Oil & Gas division, which focuses on the exploration and production in oil and gas producing regions in Europe, North Africa, Russia, South America and the Middle East.

