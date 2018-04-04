Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) will post sales of $243.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.50 million and the lowest is $240.00 million. Basic Energy Services reported sales of $182.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year sales of $243.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.46 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basic Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 186,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $4,430,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $25,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,885 shares of company stock worth $20,212,087. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE BAS) traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 659,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,731. The firm has a market cap of $430.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.66. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

