Bata Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002089 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $713,223.00 and $3,626.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01722610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007417 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015465 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023635 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,009,854 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to buy Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

