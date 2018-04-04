Bata Price Reaches $0.15 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Bata has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $765,987.00 and approximately $6,022.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.72 or 0.01722560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007469 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015183 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023983 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,009,792 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not possible to purchase Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.