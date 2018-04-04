First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of RFEU opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $56.18 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bbt-investment-services-inc-has-1-59-million-holdings-in-first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-europe-etf-rfeu-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.