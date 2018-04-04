BB&T Securities LLC Buys 403 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,999,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,375,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,394,000 after buying an additional 1,002,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,705,000 after buying an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,313,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,103,000 after buying an additional 515,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 10,844 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,431,841.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,511.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $2,526,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,179,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $25,166.81, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

