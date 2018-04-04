SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Stake Lifted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF stock opened at $240.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $265.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Stake Lifted by BB&T Securities LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bbt-securities-llc-grows-holdings-in-spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-dia-updated-updated.html.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.