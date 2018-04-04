BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 53,616 Shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (FDD)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (NYSEARCA:FDD) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,616 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000.

NYSEARCA:FDD opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

