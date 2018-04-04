BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 10,600 Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.15% of RPM International worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6,371.86, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,578 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $138,670.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,850.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,253,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

