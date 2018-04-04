17,080 Shares in iShares Inc. (URTH) Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. iShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23.

