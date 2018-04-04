bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. bebe stores earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.3382374447222 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BEBE stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. bebe stores has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.50.

In related news, insider Manny Mashouf sold 250,000 shares of bebe stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

