Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Position Trimmed by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,958 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $49,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. UBS set a $95.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

NYSE:SLB opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87,852.07, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

