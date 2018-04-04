Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 670.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2,882.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

