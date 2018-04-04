Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases Shares of 1,230 McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,127. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125,308.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bedell-frazier-investment-counseling-llc-takes-position-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd-updated.html.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.