Bee Token (BEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Bee Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $50,462.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token token can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00700230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00177628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033664 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is not currently possible to purchase Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bee Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.