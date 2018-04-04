JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($150.62) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, S&P Global set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.65 ($116.85).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €89.98 ($111.09) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €85.12 ($105.09) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($125.93).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

