Head to Head Comparison: Fortive (FTV) vs. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Fortive (NYSE: FTV) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fortive has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Fortive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Fortive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortive and Bel Fuse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive $6.66 billion 3.99 $1.04 billion $2.89 26.40 Bel Fuse $491.61 million 0.48 -$11.89 million N/A N/A

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fortive and Bel Fuse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive 0 7 4 0 2.36 Bel Fuse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortive presently has a consensus price target of $76.89, suggesting a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Fortive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortive is more favorable than Bel Fuse.

Profitability

This table compares Fortive and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive 15.69% 30.54% 11.16% Bel Fuse -2.42% 6.78% 2.63%

Dividends

Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fortive pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fortive beats Bel Fuse on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables. This segment markets its products and services under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, LANDAUER, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and various electromechanical and electronic motion control products, mechanical components, and supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. It also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc. (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe. The Company markets magnetic solutions under the brand names, including Bel, TRP, MagJack and Signal. The Company markets power solutions and protection under the brand names, which include Bel Power Solutions, Power-One and Melcher. The Company markets connectivity solutions under the brand names Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex and Stewart Connector. The Company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s portfolio of products has application in the automotive, medical and consumer electronics markets.

