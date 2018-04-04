Belden (BDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Belden from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cross Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

BDC traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. 361,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,077. The company has a market cap of $2,764.48, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.92 million. Belden had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.90%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 550.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

