Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $2,248,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,141,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,583 in the last three months. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $243.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including hematological cancers and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company uses its chemical induction of dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and then control components of the immune system.

