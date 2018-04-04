Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GG opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12,007.82, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.06.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.94 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldcorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

